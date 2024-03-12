As Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has urged Muslim faithful to eschew ethnoreligious and cultural biases by collaborating closely with members of other faiths in the task of rescuing the country.

Governor Eno noted that President Bola Tinubu meant well for the country and her people noting that the problems of Nigeria require holistic action plan of every patriots for total redemption.

The Governor, through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Ekerete Udoh, on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, joined others in wishing the Muslim faithful a happy and rewarding Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a period for sacrifice, of compassion, of love and a display of the spirit of altruism and brotherhood.

“As the nation grapples with economic challenges, we have to come together as one people devoid of religious or cultural affiliations to support our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he works to renew our faith and hope in the possibilities of tomorrow.

“We should be dedicated in fostering a spirit of tolerance across faiths and celebrate the rainbow of colours that define our diversity for national growth and renewal.

“Here in Akwa Ibom, we have had such a robust collaboration and support from our Muslim faithful and I wish to assure them that, together, we will continue to arise and work to provide good and people- centric governance,” Governor Eno said.