Abia State government has launched data capturing of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the state, saying such information is critical to both the government and PWDs.

At the event yesterday in Umuahia, the wife of the governor, Priscilla Otti said the information would be used to manage the challenges of the PWDs and their prospects.

“This is the beginning of good things to come for Persons With Disabilities in the state. I therefore appeal to them, their families and caregivers to ensure they are captured,” she stated.

The state first lady who used the forum to interact with and distribute food items to over 2,000 PWDs added that the capturing “is part of this government’s all-inclusive agenda.”

Special assistant to the governor on PWDs, David Anyaele expressed appreciation that the government had taken a step further in addressing the challenges of PWDs in the state.

Anyaele noted with delight “the numerous interventions of Mrs Otti for the wellbeing of PWDs” and assured of the cooperation of the leadership of PWDs in the state to ensure the success of the exercise.

Also, the commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Nwaobilo Ananaba, represented by James Ajom, noted that the exercise was timely and needed the support of all.