The member representing Ohafia South constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Kalu Nwoke, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps to reopen its zonal office in Ohafia.

The office had been closed down since 2022 following attacks by gunmen on government facilities in the state.

Nwoke who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday on a series of fatal accidents around Nmuri axis of the Umuahia -Bende-Ohafia road in Umuahia, the state capital, said, “With the reopening of the office and return of the FRSC to the road, there will be traffic control and possible prevention of accidents.

“Since December 22, there have been no fewer than four fatal accidents along the axis. Just a few hours ago, I received a phone call about another one.”

The chairman of the House Committee on Environment and Urban also called for the reopening of the driver’s license capturing and issuance centre in the zone.

According to him, this will erase the challenges both old and new applicants pass through and the cost of obtaining the service from outside the zone.