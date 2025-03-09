Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasised the role of faith in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape, asserting that religion and governance must work hand in hand to drive national progress.

Speaking at the Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Voice of Nigeria (VON) yesterday in Kaduna, Idris commended the organisers for sustaining the platform which he described as crucial for national discourse.

Making his remarks on the theme; “Faith, Politics and Power: The Involvement of Ulamas in Politics and its Implications,” Idris acknowledged the complex relationship between faith, governance and national unity.

“During this holy month of Ramadan, as families come together in supplication, reflection, solidarity and compassion, we must recognise that faith, politics and power are deeply intertwined with our past, present and future. This is a phenomenon we must continue to navigate,” he said.

The minister noted that political dynamics, both internal and external, continue to shape national perceptions, urging Nigerians to prioritize unity and stability.

He commended the presence of key dignitaries at the event, including the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani; Minister of Livestock Development, Malam Idi Mukhtar Maiha and the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

He also lauded the contributions of renowned Islamic scholars, Sheikh Morufu Onike Abdulazeez and Professor Ismaila Shehu, whose insights, he said, were invaluable to the discussion.

Idris urged Nigerians to use the Ramadan period for introspection, national unity, and a renewed commitment to development, highlighting key strides under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He cited the signing of the N54 trillion national budget which prioritises security, education, infrastructure, health and agriculture as a significant step towards progress.

He praised President Tinubu’s decision to create the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a landmark policy with the potential to drive economic growth and national stability.

Reiterating the importance of informed political choices, Idris urged Nigerians to navigate governance with wisdom and responsibility.

“As we navigate politics and power, and its effects on political decisions, it is important we make the right decisions,” he said.

He further called on citizens to embrace values of love, compassion, and resilience beyond the Ramadan period.

“May Allah bless our families, guide our steps, and grant us wisdom in all our endeavors. Ramadan Kareem,” he said.