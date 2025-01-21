The Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has attracted investment to the tune of $2billion to Abia State.

This investment has been targeted to generate 200,000 direct and indirect jobs to the teeming graduates in the State.

The initiative was made possible by Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

While many foreign investors were departing Nigeria to other countries, the Abia State governor Otti has attracted foreign investments to Abia because of his investment-friendly approach and great transformational leadership strides.

Consequently, Governor Otti, on Monday, signed an MoU with the Wiocc Group to establish a statewide internet broadband connectivity and Data Centers in Abia State.

The data centers will provide high-speed broadband connectivity through fibre optics with DigOnce Policy that will open opportunities for the entire South-Eatern region and the Niger Delta as well.

The project is expected to set Abia on the peak of the digital economy, making it a one-stop digital and telecommunications hub in Nigeria. The project shall create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs all over the state.

The state will be interconnected with fibre optics cables linked to the Atlantic Ocean with a termination hub at the Owaza River in Abia State. The state will be interconnected with fibre lines and annexed to nearby states like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and the entire South-East region.

Speaking to journalists after the MoU signing ceremony held at the instance of Governor Otti, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who brought the investors to the state, praised Otti for his visionary leadership style that has enabled such an enormous investment opportunity.

“Dr. Alex Otti is God-sent to transform Abia State. When investors are departing Nigeria, Abia is attracting many investors because of his friendly and visionary leadership style,” the clergyman told reporters.

LEADERSHIP reports that the deal marks a turning point in the digital economy of Abia State.