One of the nominees to serve in the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Urum Kalu Eke has declined the offer.

Eke said he opted out because it would interfere with his current engagement with the World Bank.

His decision was communicated to the Senate yesterday by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), who said Eze from his constituency excused himself from the nomination for another engagement with the World Bank.

Kalu said, “Mr President and distinguished colleagues, Mr Urum is my constituent and he called to say there will be a conflict of interest in his nomination as CBN board director.

“That he wishes to decline, while he has already informed the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.“

Consequently, the Senate confirmed the other four nominees who were sent by President Bola Tinubu to serve on the apex bank board.

In a report which was submitted to the chambers by the chairman of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), he said, the nominees were satisfactorily screened.

The lawmaker maintained that their nomination by President Tinubu was in line with Section 6(1)(10)(D) of the CBN Act.

While he sought their confirmation, Abiru told his colleagues that there was no petition against any of the nominees, adding that there were no security reports about them by the Department of State Service (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, adding that they have also fulfilled the Code of Conduct Bureau requirements.

He also said, the nominees have knowledge of the industry and have capability to serve on the CBN board.

After contributions, the deputy senate president Jibrin Barau who presided over the plenary confirmed the nominees through a voice vote.

Those who were confirmed are: Mr Robert Agbede, Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka, Professor Muritala Sabo Sagagi and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.