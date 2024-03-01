Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged the youths to take ownership of the fight against insecurity by actively contributing to intelligence gathering, community engagement, and the integration of technology solutions in security measures.

The CDS made the call at the National Security Summit with the theme “Curbing Insecurity in Nigeria Achieving a Robust and Sustainable Economy for a New Nigeria Youths Inclusivity in Nation Building” organised by the Green Assembly Initiative in collaboration with Nigeria Youth Organisations, yesterday, in Abuja.

Musa, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Abraham Adole, said the youths play a critical role in shaping the security landscape of the nation and managing the complex and volatile global security environment of the times.

The military chief said Nigeria had been grappling with multifaceted security issues that had cast shadows on its economic activities.

He added that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, farmers/herders clashes, separatist agitation, militancy and transactional crimes had become pervasive elements, underscoring the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the security challenges facing the nation.

He however, observed that collaboration amongst stakeholders and active involvement of the youths are imperative to forge the necessary synergy in the collective pursuit to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

The director-general, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Maj-Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd), said Nigeria must manage the large youth population in the country to avoid future disaster.

Wahab spoke on the topic, “Role of Youth in Curbing Insecurity, Unemployment, Illiteracy and Drug Abuse”.

He said the diversity of the nation should be seen as a major strength, adding that the nation’s population was expected to explode by 2050.