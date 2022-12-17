Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia State council has solicited a closer collaboration with the state command of the Nigeria Police in the overall interest of the society.

The chapel chairman, Comrade Obinna Ibe, stated this during a courtesy visit by the executive committee and the stakeholders to the commissioner of police, Mr Mustapha Bala, in his office in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said they went to welcome, congratulate, and fraternise with Bala, who assumed the office less than two months ago and to work out modalities to partner with him to ensure he succeeds.

Ibe further said the visit would afford both the commissioner and the command the opportunity to separate “purveyors of hate speech, fake, and unbalanced news report from licensed journalists.”

Responding, the commissioner noted that the interaction could not have come at a better time than now as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approach.

He said: “We have so much to do together as the periods are at the corner. And besides, we also have the general elections coming soon after. So, we must cooperate with each other as never before.

“The society’s expectations from the security agencies and the media are high.

Our roles to some extent are related. We have to synergise to ensure security across the state before, during, and after the elections. Consider yourselves as part of us. As a matter of fact, we are partners in progress. I want to run an open door policy where every stakeholder is important. I will always carry you along.”