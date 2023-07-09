Abia PDP Lawmakers Serve House Legal Pre-action Notice

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the Abia State House of Assembly have served the House a three-months legal pre-action notice to protest its claim of having been denied offices as the majority in the House.

Speaker of the 24-member 8th Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, had penultimate Friday announced the appointment of Uchenna Okoro of Labour Party (LP) which has 10 members as the majority leaders.

Other LP appointments were Destiny Akaraka and Emeka Obioma as the deputy majority leader and chief whip respectively as well Iheanacho Wogu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as the deputy chief whip.

In a letter signed by Igwe Ogwo as their counsel addressed to the clerk of the House which was sighted by LEADERSHIP Sunday in Umuahia, the state capital, the 11 legislators faulted the appointment in its entirety.

They said their party by being in the majority by 11 members against LP, YPP and All Progressives Congress (APC)’s 10, two and one respectively should be allowed to nominate the officers.

The letter said the appointment was in breach and violation Order 8, Rule 42(1), 43(1), and 45(1) of the Harmonized Standing Orders (Rules of the Abia State House of Assembly) and “an affront to our democratic tenets, spirit and the law”.