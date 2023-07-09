Akwa Ibom Governor To Appoint Aides From All Wards

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has assured of aggressive rural development programmes, stressing that his administration would ensure that all the 329 wards across the 31 local government areas get a personal assistant each to oversee rural development programmes of his government.

He, therefore, urged all political appointees and other well-meaning indigenes in public service to establish a home in their communities in order to facilitate effective implementation of the grassroots policy that is expected to address socio-economic challenges at the third tier of government.

Addressing stakeholders including leaders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo, the state capital at the weekend, Eno said he was fully charged to add value and consolidate on the development framework laid by his predecessor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

He said: “One of the major focus areas of my administration will be rural development as the second item in the “Arise Agenda”, and government will encourage people to return to their homes in order to galvanize development.”