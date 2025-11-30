Abia State government said it has prepared for the take-off of an ecosystem-friendly and cheaper transportation system in the state following its acquisition of electric buses.

Advertisement

The commissioner for transport, Chimezie Ukaegbu, stated this yesterday at the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition 2025, in Umuahia, the capital.

Ukaegbu said, “Transportation is not just about moving people and goods. It drives social integration, supports every sector and generates revenue for the state.

Advertisement

“Our goal is simple; we want a safe, affordable, sustainable and accessible system that works for everyone, and to build a world-class transportation ecosystem.

”We are the second state after Lagos to deploy electric buses.They reduce emissions to zero and lower operating costs, which helps us keep fares affordable.”

According to him, out of the 100 buses targeted for the novel scheme, 20 had arrived while another batch of 20 and others rest are being expected within days and next February.

The special adviser on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership to the governor, Jerome Green-Amankwe, speaking, said the summit would showcase investment opportunities to both local and foreign investors.

He said, “The state has identified sectors with high investment potential, including agriculture, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure, which the summit will provide platform for engagements..”

Green-Amakwe also assured of the government’s committed to creating an investor-friendly environment through reforms aimed at easing business processes among other incentives.

The theme of the two-day summit, which was declared open by the state governor, Alex Otti, is “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity.”