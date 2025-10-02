‎Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba (formerly Abia State Polytechnic), has regained accreditation for 33 programmes lost about three years ago, just as it has introduced 17 new courses.

‎

‎The rector of the institution, Christopher Okoro, stated this when the new leaders of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

‎

‎He explained that under him, the management of the polytechnic had made it easy for students to obtain their results without passing through the lecturers in order to avoid exploitation.

‎

“Once examinations are over, all results must be uploaded within six weeks after. Four weeks for those of them in finals, and six for the rest,” he said.

‎

‎Informing that with this, the students no longer have to see their lecturers. “We’re not just student-centered, we’re also staff-centered. All their arrears of salaries have been cleared.

‎

‎”We came on board having 36-month salary arrears but the governor, Alex Otti, has supported us to clear them as we no longer owe anybody on the campus.”

‎

‎According to Okoro, the management had also ensured that staff members who were not promoted since 2008-2012 have been promoted up to 2022.

‎

‎”We’ve started the second phase of promotion that will take us to 2025. It, therefore, means that His Excellency has paid the debt he did not owe.”

‎

‎Earlier, the chapel chairman, Steve Oko, said they came to brief the rector on the activities of the chapel, and explore ways of symbiotic relationship between them and the institution.

‎

‎Describing the rector as a phenomenal agent of change, he lauded him “for transforming the polytechnic from obscurity to stardom” in less than two years.

‎

‎Oko tasked the polytechnic on quality research work and assured of the readiness of the chapel to project the state-owned institution in the media space.

‎

‎The chairman, who was elected last month, urged the rector to always patronise professional journalists and to beware of quacks masquerading as newsmen.

