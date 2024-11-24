Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his government has taken pragmatic measures to rejig the state’s security architecture.

Otti said this yesterday when he briefed newsmen at the end of a Security Council meeting held at Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area.

The government’s measure came in the wake of November 13 fatal attack on troops of the Joint Task Force of the South East Operation Udo Ka in Ekeneobizi Coummunity of Umuahia South LGA.

The gunmen shot and killed three soldiers during the attack.

The convoy of the lawmaker, representing Isiala Ngwa South and North Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe, was ambushed by gunmen and a police officer killed.

NAN further reports that on Wednesday, a police checkpoint in Ohafia LGA was attacked by gunmen, and a police operative was killed, while two others were injured.

The governor described the attacks and killing of security personnel in the state as unfortunate.

He further said positive and proactive approaches were being taken to address the security challenges in the state.

He said, “I am happy that today we have resolved to rejig the security architecture of the state and be sure that things like this will be a thing of the past.”

Otti commiserated with the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police over the loss of their personnel.

“As I settle down I’ll try and visit the families of the deceased, including the leaderships of the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Army in the state.

“We have also agreed to double our efforts in the different areas where there are possibilities of attacks, particularly now that the Yuletide is here. We want to also reassure our people that we are more than competent to deal with the security challenges,” he said.

Otti urged the people not to live in fear and assured them that the government would do everything possible to protect their lives and property.

He also urged the people not to take the unfortunate attacks as what defines Abia.

According to him, effective strategies would be applied in addressing the situation, accordingly.

He said: “We have the commitment of the security agencies and everyone is going to double their efforts to ensure that the attacks did not happen again.

“We also have taken a decision to smoke all the criminals out, wherever they are hiding.

“So, we want to give notice that, if you are a criminal and in Abia, whether you call yourself IPOB or ESN or bandits or kidnappers, this place will not be safe for you. So, that is the warning from us.” (NAN)