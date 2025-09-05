The Abia State Government has dismissed six officers of the Ministry of Justice after an internal audit and administrative inquiry uncovered their involvement in a salary padding scheme.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, the affected officer include a Principal Accountant, a Senior Accountant, a Chief Executive Officer (Accounts), an Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts), a Principal Executive Officer (Accounts), and a Senior Executive Officer (General Duties).

Eze explained that the disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the Commission, which reviewed financial records and interrogated the officers.

The inquiry concluded that they had “knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the state.”

However, the Commission clarified that one officer earlier investigated, Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, was cleared of wrongdoing.

According to the statement, Madu had “promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.”

The state government also disclosed that the inquiry raised concerns about the possible complicity of members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.

Governor Alex Otti has directed that the committee’s activities be subjected to a separate probe “to ensure full accountability.”

Eze added that the indicted officers would be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution, stressing that the action was in line with the administration’s policy of transparency and integrity in public service.

“This decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service,” the statement read.

The government urged civil servants to uphold ethical standards and to report suspected irregularities through confidential channels.