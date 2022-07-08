Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has cried out over the non-payment of their over 10 months’ salary arrears among others outstanding.

The union’s chairperson, comrade Victor Nkemdirim, stated this in statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday, saying the members were paid last in September, 2021.

"We wish to draw the attention of the students, parents and the general public to the fact that 99% of the lecturers, apart from maybe the managers have

“Most colleagues are hospitalized, there are some who could not even afford to go to patent medicine shops, some neither have access to their routine drugs nor eat one full square meal a day.”

“Our children have been sent out of school, landlords are on us as a result of expired rents, our aged parents and other dependants have lost hopes. It’s that bad.”

Nkemdirim faulted the peculiar situation where internally generated revenue (IGR) from students’ school fees would be used to pay salaries of staff.

“This is a case of self-destruction whereWthe managers, instead of forcing it on the government to release subvention to the university pretends that IGR can solve its litany of problems.”

He, therefore, called on stakeholders of the university and the state government to come to their rescue, acknowledging that the members were aware that the later doesn’t pay their salaries.