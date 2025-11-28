Ahead of tomorrow’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise, the Abia State government has warned that the defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

The commissioner for Environment, Philmone Ogbonna ,handed down the warning yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital.

The statement stated that “The general public is hereby informed that the exercise will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025 between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 am.”

Signed on his behalf by the public relations officer of the ministry, Chidinma Obioma, it said defaulters shall be prosecuted in line with the State Basic Environmental Law

”Movement of people and vehicles shall be restricted except those on essential duties who would be required to present on demand, valid identification or any authentic authorization for such exemption.”

‎It directed local council mayors, traditional rulers, town union and religious leaders, youth and women organizations to monitor and sensitise their people on the importance of the exercise and to participate as well.

‎”Markets, motor parks, private and public transport companies, and business premises are to remain closed on Friday, November 28,:2025 between the 7:00 am and 9:00 am to carry out their own clean-up exercise.

‎”The Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are to assemble at their usual place of take-off for deployment.”

‎The statement further directed that people are to stay at home, clean up their areas and must work with their nose mask.