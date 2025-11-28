The Peoples Democratic Party camp loyal to the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, has asked the chief judge of Abuja to disregard a plea by the national secretary of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, asking for cases involving the party not to be assigned to certain judges in the FCT.

Arapaja had written the letter to the chief judge of the FCT, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, requesting that PDP cases should not be assigned to judges, James Omotosho; Peter Odo Lifu; and Justice Abdulmalik.

Arapaja claimed that the courts of these judges are viewed by PDP and the public as “courts of particular concern” with regard to matters pertaining to or affecting PDP’s interest.

The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP backed by the PDP governors, have been locked in a legal battle with the Wike-led camp over the control of the party.

However, in a counter letter to the Chief judge on the same issue, the Wike camp, described Arapaja’s letter as disparaging to the collective integrity of the judiciary.

The letter which was signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the national secretary of the Wike-led PDP camp, said Arapaja cannot coerce the judiciary to depart from the position of Justice to legitimize illegality and disrespect for the law.

The letter dated November 26, and marked received by the chief judge’s chamber, said “Your Lordship may be aware that the seemingly contentious issues surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) border on the respect for the party’s constitution; electoral act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria only. Anybody who is against the supremacy of the law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an enemy to democracy.”

The letter accused Arapaja of maligning the justices, adding that his allegations are “frivolous, mischievous and inconsequential to merit your attention.”

The camp further said Arapaja does not have the legitimate authority to write the letter because he is neither the secretary or legal adviser of the party.

It added “the true identity of the national secretary of PDP can be verified and established from the INEC portal.”