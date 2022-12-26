All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has assured that indigenes and residents will not celebrate next Christmas in agony.

Emenike stated this in his Christmas message to the people yesterday, adding that the state would experience a better Christmas and other ceremonial occasions when he becomes governor next year.

In the message entitled “Gloom will give way to joy in 2023”, he said that “God’s Own State would be rescued from the grip of bad leaders just like Christ came and redeemed the world from sinfulness”.

Assuring that the people’s despair and loss of faith in their state government, which has become unbearable would soon end, adding that going forward, the state will never again be saddled with bad leadership.

“It is regrettable that Ndi Abia have been celebrating Christmas over the years without the accompanying joy and happiness due to the ineptitude leadership foisted on the state, which gets worse as the days go by,” he noted.

LEADERSHIP reports that like in the previous year, Abia workers and pensioners are celebrating the Yuletide amidst backlogs of unpaid salaries and pensions, which in some agencies and parastatals are in the region of over 30 months.

According to the main opposition party governorship hopeful, a new Abia is on the way where salary payment, which is a basic function of government, would become a culture of governance.

“A government that cannot pay its workers has no legitimacy to exist”, he said, adding that there was no way the economy of the state can support a merry Christmas when workers are not paid their legitimate wages.

He urged Abians to key into his vision of building a first class state in a third world country by voting for him and other APC candidates to implement his rescue and develop Abia (RADA) agenda come 2023.