Aboh Mbaise Interim Chair Behind Plan To Destabilize Imo Security Youth Advocacy Initiative – GLOs

The Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise LGA, of Imo State, Barr. Mrs. Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, has been accused of being behind the recent sudden resignations of three Youth Advocates’ Leaders, a soft power initiative of the Imo State Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs (MOHSAVA).

Some Government Liaison Officers (GLOs) in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area made the allegation, accusing Njoku-Ehirim of inducing them to resign from their appointments with promises of monetary and material gifts.

The Youth Advocates’ Leaders program is a budding program set up by Commissioner Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, to groom a cadre of young men as leaders in the peace-making and conflict resolution aspects of the security mandates of the ministry. Following a recent evaluation of the pilot testing of the Imo Youth Advocates program in Aboh Mbaise LGA, the ministry had announced plans to expand the program state-wide to cover all the political Wards in Imo State.

However, if the recent resignations of some of the youth advocates had not been quickly and effectively addressed with their prompt replacements, the impact could have shaken the faith which many, especially the youths, have in the programme.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Ugorji, confirmed that the three former Youth Advocate Leaders in the Nguru Bloc, where the SOLAD hails from, namely (Kelechi Osuji, Macdonald Unamba, and Chima Davidson Ariguzo) resigned within minutes of each other, and that they were promptly replaced with nominees given to him by APC leaders in the bloc. “I thank Hon. Mrs. Pat Ekeji, Chief Christugunus Okoro, Chief Okechukwu Azu, and Rt. Honourable Godfrey Dikeocha for nominating the replacements,” the Commissioner said.