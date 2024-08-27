The Nigeria Police Force said it had detained 97 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), known as the Shi’ite group, for prosecution following the clash with the group in Abuja on Sunday.

The clash resulted in the death of two policemen, with three others sustaining severe injuries. At the same time, three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze by the Shi’ites during the clash.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that credible intelligence reports helped the police operatives to apprehend the detained suspects.

Adejobi said the IG had pledged to arrest other persons involved in the attack and bring them to justice and that the Force was ready to carry out the IG’s directive to the letter.

The police spokesman quoted the IG as saying he would resist all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country and pledged to maintain law and order.

According to him, the unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable, adding that those who murdered these policemen had murdered peace.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers,” he said.

Adejobi said the inspector-general sympathised with the grieving families of the fallen police officers and wished those currently undergoing treatment speedy recovery.

He called on the public to support and understand the Nigeria Police Force in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other violent crimes.