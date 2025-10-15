The Abuja Continental Hotel (ACH) has won the Distinguished Legacy Award for its outstanding contributions to elevating hospitality standards in Nigeria’s capital city.

The award ceremony held in Lagos State featured high-level discussions on investment opportunities, branding strategies, policy frameworks, and regulatory trends driving the sector’s evolution.

It was presented by Edvans Consult Ltd, in collaboration with the Institute of Hospitality (UK, Nigeria Region) and the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON). The recognition celebrates the hotel’s enduring commitment to excellence, operational innovation, and impact on the nation’s hospitality landscape.

Edvans Consult Ltd and the Institute of Hospitality have been instrumental partners in the Distinguished Legacy Award initiative, recognising visionary leadership, sustainable operations, and lasting contributions within Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Presenting the award, Mr Femi Olowoyo, Head of Edvans Consult Ltd, commended Abuja Continental Hotel for its exemplary performance and brand legacy.

He emphasised that the Distinguished Legacy Award programme aims to support hotel owners, operators, and investors in building sustainable, globally competitive brands that reflect the true potential of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the hotel, Mr Karl Hala, Group General Manager, expressed delight at the recognition, describing it as “a great honour and splendid news for both employees and our esteemed guests.”

“We are thrilled and delighted that Abuja Continental Hotel has received the Distinguished Legacy Award. This recognition celebrates the hotel’s ongoing transformation and commitment to elevating hospitality in Nigeria’s capital city,” Mr Hala stated.

He further noted that the hotel’s success stems from its continuous drive for service excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction — values that have solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality brands.