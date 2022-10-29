he Abuja International Film Festival kicks off its 19th edition from October 31 to November 3 at the Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja.

Themed The Digital Revolution: Harnessing the Potentials in Online Streaming, Downloads of Contents, this year’s festival is targeted at revealing the opportunities and challenges inherent in the global digital film space, of which Nigeria is a major player.

About 1,771 films from 87 countries were submitted to the festival, while about 91 films and filmmakers made the final lists selection this year. The present edition saw more entries from different more nations across the globe, while Nigeria accounted for 35 percent of the total entries.

List of film categories for selection include Experimental Film, Short Films, Feature Films, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, Best Feature Fill, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Music Score, Outstanding Student Film, and Outstanding Documentary.

“As the global filmmaking industry moves towards new digital revolution in online streaming and downloads of contents, it has become expedient to discuss the new storytelling traditions used by filmmakers in captivating the online viewers,” said Festival Director, Temitope Duker.