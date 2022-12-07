The Abuja-Kaduna train services have recorded improved passenger traffic on the second day of its operations.

Recall that operations of the route which resumed on Monday, witnessed low passenger traffic as fear of insecurity and change of operations continued to mar the operations on the route.

At the stations in Idu and Kubwa, our reporter noticed increase in passengers, even as normalcy continues to return to the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

Also, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also seen at the entrance of the station.

At the ticketing points, the newly introduced National Identification Number (NIN) and phone number were still been demanded from interested passengers before the issuance of tickets.

Passengers without NIN were not issued tickets despite pleas to the ticketing officer.

It would be noted that the train service was suspended on March 28, 2022 after an attack on an ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train services by suspected terrorists.