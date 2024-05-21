Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) plying the route from the Central Area to the Airport will soon heave a sigh of relief as the FCT Administration has completed the rehabilitation of the Abuja Metro Rail line.

The minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike who declared the Abuja light rail ready for commercial operations yesterday, after carrying out a final inspection of the project, expressed satisfaction with the facilities on the ground.

He also expressed delight in meeting up with the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu upon resumption of office, to ensure that the Abuja Light Rail is ready before his one year in office.

Wike said the rail line will be open to commuters yearning for alternative transportation from the Central Business District, through communities along the airport road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“We are ready and you can see the facilities. Just that we identified one or two things that were omitted during the design, but we believe that during the full operations, some of these things will be taken into consideration.

“Particularly, I believe there should be air conditioners as a standard metro line where the passengers will be waiting before boarding the trains. Then, some of the stations should have had an elevator for those who are very old, and those who may not have the strength to walk or to climb the staircases.

“Apart from that, I think we are happy with the work that has been done and we believe that Nigerians will be happy particularly, the residents of FCT,” he said.

The minister further said that the lack of these facilities will not inhibit the operation, as they will make the passengers more comfortable.

“When operations start these are things, they could take care of. It will not stop the operation. Without the access roads to the train station there would be no need for the metro line, how will the people from the various communities access the stations?” he said.

While speaking on the cost of the rehabilitation, the minister said that not less than $ 15 million, estimated at not less than N10 billion have been paid for the rehabilitation.