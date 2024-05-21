Nigerian Navy has recorded remarkable feats in the fight against oil theft since “Operation Delta Sanity” was re-launched in January 2024.

The service said the arrest of several suspects and vessels had led to an increase in Nigeria’s oil production and export.

The chief of policy and plans, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, at a press briefing heralding the Navy’s 68th Anniversary in Abuja on Monday citing Organisation of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) records said Nigeria’s crude oil export rose to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.23 million bpd in March.

He attributed the feats to personnel doggedness and government’s commitment to fleet renewal and other platforms.

According to the Navy, some of the arrested vessels included MT KALI, MT SWEET HARBOUR SPIRIT, MT SAISNIL, MV TOKITO, MT VINILLARIS and MT SWEET MIRI, among others.

He said, “Under the current NN leadership, the NN has attained the highest state of operational readiness in the discharge of its constitutional roles. In particular, the fight against Crude Oil Theft has been a huge success under the auspices of OPERATION DELTA SANITY which was re-launched in January 2024.

“In the nine months of its existence, the operation has led to the arrest of various suspects and vessels involved in COT. Some of these vessels include MT KALI, MT SWEET HARBOUR SPIRIT, MT SAISNIL, MV TOKITO, MT VINILLARIS and MT SWEET MIRI, among others. This has impacted positively on Nigeria’s crude oil production.

Akpan also said the Navy has established an operational base in Enugu to curb insecurity ravaging many parts of the South-East.

He said the Navy had taken delivery of new platforms including two helicopters and was expecting the delivery of another before the end of the year.

Akpan said, “ In terms of fleet renewal, the NN has taken delivery of various platforms which have supported its Anti-piracy, Ant-COT, Anti-IUU and Anti-illegal drug trafficking among others. Notably, the NN has taken delivery of its second offshore survey vessel, 2 x 32m FPBs, and 2 x Helicopters. The NN is On the activities lined up for the service’s 68th anniversary, Akpan said a special Juma’at prayers will be held on Friday and an interdenominational church service on Sunday.

He added that Medical Rhapsodies and Naval Officers’ Wives Association activities will be held simultaneously on May 27, 2024 in some NN host communities across commands.