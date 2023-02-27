Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants and Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have commended non-indigenous residents of the FCT for conducting themselves peacefully before, during, and after the presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country on Saturday.

President of the indigenous organisation, who is also a special assistant on youth matters to the minister of FCT Ambassador Isaac David, in a statement yesterday applauded the entire youths of FCT for strictly following all the electoral processes peacefully and maturely.

According to the natives, there is a need to appreciate Abuja youths both residents and the indigenes for being disciplined, peaceful, and law-abiding before, during, and after the presidential election, and that they have made a strong statement by listening to good advice and instructions that peace and development of the nation rest on their shoulders.

The FCT minister’s aide said that allowing peace to reign during the campaigns and in the elections was the reason why no record of violence was found in FCT, saying that it is a good omen for the future of Nigeria because the youths can now be confidently entrusted with leadership positions.

“With this milestone, you have demonstrated to the present leaders that you are equal to the task if allowed to become leaders of Nigeria,” he said.

He said the youths should maintain peaceful atmosphere whenever the winners are eventually announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Because, it is only God that gives power to whoever He wants, so the results of the election should be accepted in good faith and we should be ready to give total support to whoever emerges as President, Senator, and Representative for the development of the nation.

“Election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, we should not allow politics to destroy our relationship neither should we kill or maim in the name of politics. I am happy that you allow this to sink. Therefore, I am happy that you keyed into this advice for the betterment of our country and I must commend you for this.

“I want to appeal to the youths to also prepare to join hands with the winners to build a virile nation. Nigeria is our country and it is bigger than individuals to paddle, so am calling our youth to get set to work and support the new government to build a nation of our choice, the business of building a nation is bigger to be left only in the hands of leaders, the youth should now keep politics aside and ready for nation’s building,” he said.