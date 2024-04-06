Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ART) project is 97 per cent completed, expressing confidence that it would be commissioned in May.

Wike who stated this after an inspection tour from the Metro Station in Central Area to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, described the development as a dream comes true.

He said that the project would be ready for inauguration in May to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office, saying that Tinubu had approved the schedule for the inauguration of projects to celebrate his one year in office.

The minister while describing the ART, also known as the Abuja Light Rail as a very important project, said that the project would be among the projects to be commissioned.

“We are very happy. We are almost 97 per cent completed. All works are ongoing to make sure that the May delivery date is a reality.

“I believe this is one of the projects Mr President would like to inaugurate, because it is very key to the development of the economy.

“For me, it is a dream come true, and we are happy that after all said and done, the metro line will be put to use for Nigerians, come May 29,” he said.

Wike, who took a 30-minute ride from the Metro Station to the Airport, argued that it was more convenient to use the train than vehicles to go to the airport.

“I am really impressed with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The company has assured us that all the renovation works on the stations will be ready before the commissioning date.”

On whether the rail lines would be extended to areas experiencing high traffic, the minister said: “I am not committing anything now, because we are taking everything step by step. We have to first of all, consider the financial implications.

“Linking areas like Nyanya are important, no doubt about it. We will talk to the contractor to see what we can do, but for now, there is no commitment.”

Wike also said that the FCT Administration has concluded plans to build three terminals for the road transportation system for residents of the territory.

He explained that the development would significantly help in curtailing the menace “one chance” criminals in Abuja.

He said that the FCTA road transport system would be rolled out in May, adding that when inaugurated, people would no longer take the risk of entering vehicles they don’t know the operators.