Trend’s Place Hotel and Suites, a luxurious new establishment along Airport Road in Abuja, has set to host its grand opening on Monday, June 17, in conjunction with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The event will feature a lavish Sallah Feast to mark the occasion.

In a statement issued by the hotel management, it was noted that the hotel is strategically located near the Dunamis Church Headquarters and the NNPC filling station.

“Trend’s Place Hotel and Suites aims to revolutionize Abuja’s hospitality and entertainment industry. Its close proximity to the airport enhances its appeal for travellers and guests alike.

“The hotel offers a range of top-notch amenities, including 40 exclusive rooms, a conference hall, swimming pool, restaurant and bar, gym, 24-hour laundry services, spa, mini boutique, free internet, and a game center. These facilities are designed to ensure a comprehensive and enjoyable experience for all guests.

“The grand opening will feature performances from popular entertainers such as Kaycee Kline, Mc Washington, Amb Wahala, and the Sweetband. The hotel’s management has made the event free for all attendees, ensuring an inclusive celebration for the Abuja community.

“Residents and visitors are invited to join the festivities, which promise an unforgettable evening of entertainment and hospitality,” the statement said.