AC Milan Sign Chukwueze From Villarreal

AC Milan Sign Chukwueze From Villarreal19-time Serie A champions, AC Milan, have confirmed the signing of Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal, Soccernet reports.

Chukwueze’s transfer has been in the works for weeks, but the Rossoneri have now completed the deal.

Chukwueze has attracted a lot of interest from clubs abroad after his performance last season with Villarreal. He registered 13 goals and eleven assists in 50 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

