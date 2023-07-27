NGE Institutes Annual Memorial Lecture In Honour Of Jakande

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has instituted an annual memorial lecture in honour of its pioneer president and former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The maiden edition of the lecture is slated to hold in Lagos on August 7, 2023.

A statement issued in Lagos on Thursday signed by NGE president, Eze Anaba, and the general secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said that the decision was informed by a deliberate programme to nurture a culture of appreciation.

‘’As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an Annual Lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Alhaji Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

‘’It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria. The First Annual Lecture is slated for August 7, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, at 10am,’’ the statement stated.

With the theme, “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics’’, a seasoned veteran journalist and Fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, is expected to deliver the maiden annual lecture, while former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Amb. Patrick Dele Cole, will chair the event.