Access Bank said, it is set to splash millions of naira and mouth-watering freebies on its existing and new customers.

The campaign, tagged ‘Xtrawins, Transact and Win’, run from October 1 to December 31, 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Group head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju said, the campaign was aimed at appreciating customers for their patronage, and in line with the Bank’s reward campaign objectives.

She further explained that, “this campaign focuses on expressing gratitude to our valued customers for their patronage, especially as we have seen a significant rise in engagement and the use of exciting features and services on the AccessMore mobile app.

“In the spirit of the season, we are going to reward our lucky active customers with up to N250,000 each in our weekly or monthly jackpot when they perform five transactions or more using the AccessMore app or its USSD code.

They will also enjoy a Zero charge when they pay for electricity and Cable TV bills using the app.”

Speaking further on the campaign, Unit head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh said: “The ember months are here, and the season provides us with another opportunity to appreciate our customers for their loyalty and support for the bank. We value our customers and non-customers who depend on our services to carry out seamless banking activities and we wish them the very best of the season. Just fund and transact on your account and stand a chance to be rewarded.”

