Access Bank has denied claims by a social media influencer, Vincent Martins Otse, a.k.a VeryDarkMan, that N500m was missing from a customer’s account domiciled with the bank.

In a statement issued via its social media accounts on Sunday, the bank maintained that it doesn’t engage in unethical practices or condone them.

Recall that VeryDarkMan had in a viral video posted on his social media handles, accused the bank of underhand dealings relating to the bank account of a deceased customer to the tune of N500m.

However, in the Sunday statement, the deposit money bank said, “Our attention has been drawn to a video on social media wherein allegations of missing funds and unethical behaviour have been made against Access Bank Plc.

“First and foremost, we wish to emphasise that the safety and security of our customers’ funds are core priorities that we take seriously. Second, Access Bank Pic does not engage in or condone any unethical behaviour. In the instant case, the allegations of missing funds in the bank are most untrue and baseless.

“There is no N500m or any other fund or amount missing from the subject customer’s account or any other customer’s account with us.

“We and other independent stakeholders in the banking industry have thoroughly investigated these allegations and independently arrived at the same conclusions. Access Bank Plc operates with the highest ethical standards and we protect our customers’ interests whilst also respecting privacy laws.”