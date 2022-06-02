Access Bank Plc has restated commitment to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) for economic for growth.

The deputy managing director of Access, retail north, Victor Etuokwu stated this in Abuja late Tuesday, during a cocktails and business conversations tagged, “Conversation with SME customers in the North.”

He said the reason for the event was to elevate Abuja and the northern region, given that people have complained about banks in Nigeria being centred in Lagos and other southern parts.

“We want to show that we are really national bank and we believe that there is so much more to do in the northern part of Nigeria.

“For the last 20 years, Access bank has grown because of customers like you and we have grown by listening to you wherever the issues are, going back to design products that will answer your questions.

“Access bank is a bank that cares about you. We see ourselves as partners and we want to add value to your lives and to your businesses and we want to have impact on the nation.”

Etuokwu added that the bank would

be available to support the financial aspect of their business and training and capacity building for its customers.

“There are so many people who are running businesses and don’t understand the difference between cash floor and profit but if you understand, it will enable you to have a business survival technique.

“The third thing we will help you to do is put you in a community of people like you so that you can network. Networking is important for any business,” he added.