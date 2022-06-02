Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against a suit by the federal government seeking to extradite him to United States of America for trial over criminal charges.

The court granted the request of Kyari made through his lead counsel, Nureni Jimoh, SAN, in a motion on notice.

Jimoh while arguing the motion on notice, prayed the court to allow Kyari bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him.

The federal government’s counsel, Mr Pius Akuta, however, opposed the request.

Akuta predicated his opposition on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained Police officer.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo, however, rejected the objection of the federal government and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defense.

The judge said that the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo has fixed June 3 for definite hearing in the extradition suit instituted by the Attorney-General of the Federation on behalf of the federal government against Kyari.

The suit is seeking to extradite Kyari at the request of the American government to face trial in his indictment in an alleged internet fraud by a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Abdulraman Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government had sought Kyari’s extradition to the United States to answer the case over his alleged link with the fraudster, Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Kyari to the U.S.,” was dated and filed on March 2, 2022.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari was formerly the head of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of the Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the United States for Kyari’s extradition.