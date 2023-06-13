Access Pensions Unveils Financial Planning Services For RSA Holders

Access Pensions has stressed the need to start planning for retirement at an early age as it said it would be offering its customers personalised financial planning to ensure its customer transition to a comfortable retirement.

The managing director of Access Pensions, Dave Uduanu revealed that the financial future of its customers is a priority, and with its in-house expertise, its customers can get this additional service.

He unveiled this over the weekend at ‘An Evening with Access Pensions,’ an interactive session with some of its high-net-worth individual clients in Abuja.

Uduanu said: “many individuals enter retirement without proper preparation. It is crucial to start planning for retirement as early as possible, ideally beginning to consider post-retirement plans around the age of 40. Neglecting to assess your cash flow, lifestyle, and expected post-retirement expenses can lead to challenges in sustaining yourself during retirement.

“When discussing retirement and pension, it is essential to address three critical concerns before retiring: housing, children’s education, and healthcare. While healthcare falls outside the purview of our industry, it remains a crucial aspect to consider in retirement planning.”