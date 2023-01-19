After 30 years without potable water, residents of Ikeja communities in Lagos State have heaved a sigh of relief as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the House of Assembly in Ikeja Constituency 1, Mr Olakunle Kosile built and commissioned two water boreholes to facilitate public access to potable water.

The elated residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP however applauded the SDP candidate for coming to their aid.

A resident, Mr. Sylvester Njemanze, said life has been very difficult without access to potable water, adding that all the water facilities were destroyed over 30 years ago when the Oshodi/Ikeja express road was being constructed.

In the same vein, a furniture maker, Adekunle Olarenwaju applauded Kosile for this giant stride, adding that, “We have suffered as a result of lack of potable water for a very long time. We used to go and fetch water from the third street. However, Kosile surprised us by giving us two borehole systems.”

The youth president of Opebi, Yusuf Olugbile, expressed enthusiasm as he looks forward to Kosile replicating the same borehole systems at Opebi.

“We also need at least two borehole systems in our community,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kosile described the gesture as succour and a basic necessity in life while expressing readiness for selfless service at the inauguration of the borehole systems in Lagos.

The business mogul and politician narrated that, “I came to the community, a few months ago and realised that it is an eyesore. The people told me one of their major problems travelling a long distance to access water. It just shows how ineffective our representation within this area has been over the years. Despite being close to the airport, minimal infrastructural development is not in place”.