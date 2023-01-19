Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has convicted and sentenced an electrician, Olamide Ayodele, to life imprisonment for defiling the 8-year-old daughter of a man that gave him shelter.

Justice Soladoye, in his judgment, held that the prosecution had proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond all reasonable doubts.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke told the court, during trial, that the convict committed the offence on January 19, 2020 about 3 pm at Ofini Street, Ijaiye, Meiran in Lagos.

Mrs. Adegoke had claimed that the survivor was sleeping in the afternoon when the convict entered the room, covered her mouth with cloth, defiled her and immediately left the house to watch football in a viewing centre.

She had also informed the court that the grandmother of the survivor entered the room and saw her in a pool of blood and reported the case to the police.

The prosecutor maintained that the offence is contrary to Section137 of the Criminal Law, 2015.

The prosecution called five witnesses during the trial while the convict testified in his own defence.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the evidence of all the prosecution witnesses were believable and consistent.

The judge described the convict as immoral, a mega liar, ungrateful, unkind, ruthless and rash in his conduct considering that the survivor’s father picked him from the streets and treated him like one of his children.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the ingredient of defilement against the defendant.

“I, hereby, find the defendant guilty as charged and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

The judge ordered that the convict should have his name registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by Lagos State.