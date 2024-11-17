For accessibility and affordability of its products and services, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc was named the Inclusive Insurance Brand of the Year at the prestigious Edge Awards, 2024.

The Edge award is a platform known for celebrating excellence and innovation in marketing, advertising and business across various sectors In Nigeria. This award reflects commitment to making insurance accessible and affordable for all Nigerians through innovative and inclusive initiatives.

Over the past few years, AXA Mansard Insurance has developed a range of products and established strategic partnerships aimed at ensuring that insurance is available to everyone, irrespective of socio-economic status or financial capability.

The introduction of several impactful products has continually reinforced this commitment and propelled it to win the award.

One standout offering is the Device Insurance, designed to subsidise the cost of device repairs. For just N2,500, customers can benefit from a remarkable N50,000 discount on phone screen repairs through a partnership with Slot Limited, along with a complimentary motherboard replacement.

Another innovative product is the AXA Pass, which provides customers access to essential healthcare services and medications from pharmacies worldwide for just N1,000.

Commenting on the award, the chief Marketing officer at AXA Mansard, Adebola Surakat stated that, “being named the Inclusive Insurance Brand of the Year is a tremendous honour. This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity in insurance. We firmly believe that quality healthcare should be accessible, available, and affordable for everyone, regardless of socio-economic class, gender, or age.”

In a significant recent development, AXA Mansard has partnered leading telecommunications companies, enabling customers to access healthcare directly from their phones via SMS, USSD, and web platforms. Users can select from various subscription plans starting as low as N50 daily, granting them access to tele-consultations with medical practitioners and essential medications at thousands of pharmacies nationwide. This partnership ensures that even individuals in remote communities can obtain health insurance without barriers.

As part of its ongoing dedication to inclusivity, AXA Mansard continues to invest in technology-driven solutions that enhance customer experience, streamline claims processes, and facilitate easy access to insurance products.

Looking ahead, AXA Mansard said, it is excited to build on this momentum and expand its initiatives to create a more inclusive insurance landscape in Nigeria and beyond.