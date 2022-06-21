Governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has assured the people of the state that the party has a vibrant and solid structure to dislodge the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Lulu-Briggs, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking during a meeting with the business community in Port Harcourt, said the party has serious minded and well articulated persons as its candidates for all elective positions in the state.

He said: “I have taken all the advice that was given, and will put them to fruitful use to prepare us as we get ready to take over the leadership of the State come 2023. One key area we discussed about and which is my primary constituency, is the young people.

“The minds of the young ones must be developed, and human capital development starts from Education. In this area we must declare a state of emergency; as a government we shall have no greater responsibility than to educate the next generation. The truth remains that it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.

“We are serious about putting the next Government right, and this is where our confidence lies knowing that it’s better to be prepared and not be called, than not to be prepared and be called. So, we are more than prepared to set the ground running from day one we get into office. This is why I seek the office of the governor; I am prepared.

“Again, I want to assure every Rivers resident and people that believes in us that the platform on which we are running this election, the Accord party has a vibrant and solid structure set for the contest ahead. We have candidates in all elective positions, serious minded and well articulated persons.

“In fact, we have the best in the State no doubt. We had all our congresses and primaries done, and candidates duly emerged. The truth is that, Rivers Accord is the solution to the challenges of Rivers State and her people.”