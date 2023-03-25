The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has given pass mark on the conduct of the 2023 general elections, saying the polls was a success despite the unavoidable hitches.

It however said while aggrieved candidates had gone to court to seek redress, the ethnic and religious sentiments at display during the elections cannot be addressed by the courts.

In a statement issued by its secretary-general, Murtala Aliyu, the ACF said though there were difficulties and mishaps as polling stations opened late, BVAS failed to upload results real time, violence, vote buying and voter intimidation among others, there is nowhere in the world where they organise perfect elections.

“History will report that the 2023 general elections that held on the 28th of February and 18th of March, 2023 was the biggest and certainly the most keenly contested election ever to be held in Nigeria. The figures are tremendous: 87 million voters, 18 presidential candidates, 28 state Governors, 469 members of the National Assembly and 993 members of State Houses of Assembly.

“Nigerians must do everything within their power to eliminate this virus and go on to inoculate ourselves against reinfection in the years to come. This time, it is truly a matter of life and death. Let us as Nigerians love and care for one another. Let us focus on the what unites us and not our differences,” it said.