The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the death of the former Chairman of its National Executive Council (NEC), Chief Audu Innocent Ogbeh with deep shock.

Chief Ogbeh who died at the age of 78 was a three-time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a one-time Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, one-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The late Ogbeh also served as Chairman of the NEC of the Arewa Consultative Forum from 2020 to 2023 and until his demise, he was the Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Committee working to celebrate the ACF’s 25th Anniversary slated to take place later this year.

According to a statement issued by the national publicity Secretary of the apex northern sociocultural group, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, “ACF’s celebration of the late Chief Ogbeh, is therefore one to a man who had paid his dues well. He was certainly a nationalist and a committed son of Arewa.

“He was a passionate and a large-scale farmer, indeed one of the biggest farmers in Nigeria. His was therefore a life well led in the service of Nigeria, nay, humanity”.

The ACF also condoles the family and condoles the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Arewa, Benue State as well as his numerous friends across Nigeria and beyond.

“May Almighty God in His infinite mercies grant him peaceful repose. May God be with his family in this difficult time,” the ACF prayed.