Apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received with shock the news of the demise of Professor Obiozor George Achulike, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was announced by the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

ACF in a statement signed by its national chairman Chief Audu Ogbeh said, the elder statesman’s death is indeed a great loss especially at this time when his exemplary leadership is in great need.

“The late Professor George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship. Having served in the United Nations, and being part of the think-tank of the Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles no doubt placed him in a position to lead the Igbo main socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

“Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the project Nigeria.

“The late Professor Obiozor was a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist. He was the Ugwumba I, of Orlu, and a recipient of the Grantee Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and Alice Stetten Fellowship of Columbia University School International Affairs amongst others. He will be greatly missed.

“The leadership and the entire membership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) join millions of mourners of the late Professor and pray for his soul to rest in the Lord, amen,” he said.