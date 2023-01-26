A civil society organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has described the outburst by the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against the redesigned Naira notes as proof he’s part of the conspiracy to undermine the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure free and fair elections next month.

Tinubu had during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the raging fuel scarcity and recently-introduced naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at the 2023 general elections.

But, reacting to Tinubu’s outburst, ACJHR in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, said there’s no other needed proof that the ruling party’s presidential candidate was part of those that want to undermine Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition.

The statement reads, “From his support to INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS initiative, to his support to the recent commendable monetary policies by the CBN, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his commitment to ensure a safer Nigeria and free and fair elections.

“There are 18 presidential candidates contesting for the number one seat next month, it’s rather not surprising why Tinubu is the only one frustrated.

“Right from the time when he indicated interest to contest for the presidential election, he has always displayed an entitlement mentality as if Lagos State and Aso Rock belongs to him.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown him support by campaigning for him, yet Tinubu is worried about the President’s economic and electoral reforms. He should stop these outbursts and focus on issue based campaigns.”