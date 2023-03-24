The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, has said the Friday’s Appeal Court judgment, which affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as Osun State governor, saved the country from avoidable crisis.

He stated this while commending the Justices of the Court of Appeal for serving justice by restoring the mandate of the governor of Osun State.

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State in the House on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said the judgement has once again reaffirmed the confidence of Osun people in the judiciary.

According to him, “The Lord Justices of the Court of Appeal have served justice this afternoon by restoring Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected Gov of Osun State.

“The judgement also saved the country from brink of collapse and avoidable crisis. It is a testament to the fact that truth cannot be hidden and it is constant”

The lawmaker averred that, “We would have called for the disbandment of INEC should the ruling of the Tribunal stand because it was a clear assault on.”

“President Buhari and the National Assembly’s achievements on electoral reforms. In fact, the whole achievements would have gone down the drain,” he added.

Hon. Oke further declared that, “Truly the Judiciary remains the hope of the masses. I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on this occasion the entire members of PDP and Osun people as a whole.”

Appealing for calm in the State, the lawmaker said: “The APC Family of Osun should accept this judgment in good faith and join hands with Sen. Ademola to move Osun state forward.

“In any electoral contest in a democracy you win some, you lose some. Political campaigns and electoral contests have come and gone. It’s time to settle down for governance.”