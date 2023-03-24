The Presidency has denounced as outrageous and fake a false quote attributed to President Muhammadu Buhari where he purportedly said that he would not hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

The Presidency also condemned people it called ‘fake news brigade’ responsible for the misinformation.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, he wondered “how can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him?”

He said the situation of the Sahara Reporters was pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election, noting that “Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.”

According to the Presidential Spokesman, the government was already in transition phase.

“The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.

“As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years. He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement,” he added.