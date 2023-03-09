Rivers United moved a step closer to securing a place in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 3-1 win against Democratic Republic of Congo’s Daring Club Motema Pembe in Uyo on Thursday.

Ghanaian import, Paul Acquah was the hero, scoring all three goals for the reigning Nigeria League champions in a thrilling encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Coach Stanley Eguma-led side dominated from the start of the game but didn’t find a way past their Congolese opponent until late in the first half, when Acquah scored the first of his three goals after receiving a good pass from Ukeme Williams.

Buoyed by their lead from the first half, the Nigerian side started the second half like a house on fire and it didn’t take long before Acquah doubled their lead in the 55th minute after being assisted by his compatriot, Emmanuel Ampiah.

Mydo Yallet pulled one back for the visitors in the 78th minute to make it 2-1 before Acquah produced another moment of brilliance to complete his hat trick in the third minute of stoppage time.

With the three victories on the bounce, Rivers United are top in Group B with nine points from the four games played so far.