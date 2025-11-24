The Action Peoples Party (APP), has set a mechanism in place for the commencement of statewide physical membership registration exercise across all the 305 INEC wards in Imo State.

This is even as the party pledged inclusive governance, coupled with steadfastness in its mission to foster peace, security, and broad-based development across the state.

This initiative, according to the party, is expected to kick start its renewed drive to position itself as the state’s most credible political alternative.

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen by the state publicity secretary of APP, Cajetan Duke.

He assured the entire registration process would be peaceful, orderly, transparent and inclusive.

The party spokesman also said new members will be welcomed into what he described as Imo’s most harmonious and stable political family, reaffirming the party’s commitment to building a united platform capable of delivering genuine and sustainable development to the state.

He called on all eligible citizens aged 18 and above to take advantage of the registration window and align themselves with the party’s goal of delivering prosperity and progress to the citizenry.

Consequently, the Interim State Executive Committee, headed by, Hon. Ernest Njesi, has approved the establishment of local government area (LGA) Membership Registration Committees, as well as the appointment of Ward Anchor Persons in all parts of the state.

According to him, the comprehensive list of committee members and ward anchors will be released to the public in due course.

In his contribution, APP chieftain, Dr. Harold Onumo, described the registration campaign as a key milestone in its broader plan to reposition the state political landscape and offer residents a platform they can trust for sustainable development, visibility and all round inclusivity.

Onumo, a medical practitioner, stressed that the Action People’s Party stands as the only dependable alternative political structure, capable of delivering the “New Imo” agenda of our collective dreams and aspirations.