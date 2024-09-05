A committee set up by the Adamawa State Government on ‘Prerogative of Mercy’ has announced the exemption of inmates with related cases of murder, homicide, robbery, ‘shilla’ cases, rape and kidnapping cases from its pardon.

The committee’s decision was made known on Thursday via a statement signed by the Director Information, State Judiciary, Sunday Kadiri on behalf of the Chief Registrar in Yola.

Kadiri said the committee would commence work on Thursday at Yolde Pate Correctional Centre in the state.

“The Adamawa state Jail Delivery Committee, JDC, has announced commencement of its regular exercise of Correctional Centre decongestion across the state, Thursday 5th September, 2024.

Kadiri, in the statement said certain cases are however exempted from consideration during the exercise. “They include murder, homicide, robbery, shilla cases, rape and kidnapping”.

In 2023 the Jail Delivery Committee summarily discharged 119 inmates awaiting trial, 49 convicted inmates, and granted bail to 31 others.