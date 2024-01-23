Adamawa State government has issued hoteliers a six-week ultimatum to install closed-circuit television cameras or risk being shut.

The state deputy governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, gave the ultimatum in Yola, the state capital yesterday at an emergency meeting, following the beheading of a lady at a guest inn in the state.

Farauta who condemned the brutal killing, directed the enforcement of residual risk checking in all the

registered hotels.

She warned the leadership of the hotel owners to ensure the safety of their customers, and warned that henceforth such negligence on insecurity would no longer be tolerated.

“The killing is not acceptable by the government. Government wants to see that guests lodged in hotels in the state sleep with their two eyes closed,” she said. She promised that, the new directive would cover the 21 LGAs in the state.

Earlier, Chief Samuel Aduata, chairman Adamawa State Hoteliers, promised to cooperate with the security to stamp out all manners of criminality perpetrated in hotels in the state.

Aduata, on behalf of the hotel owners condemned the killing in its totality.

The state police command public relations officer Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, urged the hoteliers to make good use of police emergency numbers to report any form of criminal activities.