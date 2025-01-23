The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, on Thursday, pleaded with Adamawa State High Court to adjourn the case brought against him by the electoral body indefinitely.

Ari approached the court presided by Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan, through his counsel, M. Tijanni, with an application asking the court to stay proceedings in the substantive case.

In an application dated January 21, 2025, the defendant prayed the court to grant the request pending the ruling on his application filed before the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, Adamawa State.

Responding, Counsel to the State, Chief L. D. Nzadon, vehemently opposed the application, describing it as direct affront to the rule of law and administration of criminal justice law.

Chief Nzadon informed the court that the administration of criminal justice law clearly states that no application in relation to criminal matter shall be entertained by the court and urged the court dismiss Ari’s application.

After the submissions of both Counsels, the presiding judge adjourned the matter to the January 30, 2025 for ruling.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ari served as the INEC REC in Adamawa State during the 2023 general election when he usurped the powers of the Returning Officer in the State’s governorship election by declaring a winner when the exercise had not be concluded, a development that caused uproar in the State and beyond.

Ari was consequently suspended by the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari and was subsequently dragged before the court for the electoral offence.